FY2022 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Decreased by DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

