FY2022 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted by Analyst

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Regency Centers stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

