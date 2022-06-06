FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $131.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $133.65.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

GOOGL opened at $2,290.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,435.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,657.88. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

