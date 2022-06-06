FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cut by Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $131.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $133.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,290.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,291.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,444.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,664.29. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

