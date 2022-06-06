Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

