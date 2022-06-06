Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.51 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

