Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GENC stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Gencor Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.