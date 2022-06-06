Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock worth $791,721. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

