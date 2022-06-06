Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,830 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Beyond Meat worth $49,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,358,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

