Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of CNX Resources worth $49,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

