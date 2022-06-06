Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of NuVasive worth $46,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

NUVA opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

