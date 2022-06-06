Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Pacira BioSciences worth $50,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 613,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $64.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

