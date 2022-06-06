Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $46,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

