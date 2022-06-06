Geode Capital Management LLC Has $46.29 Million Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of CareTrust REIT worth $46,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 1.19. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.