Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.51 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $50,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

