Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.10 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Veracyte worth $51,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 164,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

