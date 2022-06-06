Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Tronox worth $46,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 721,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after buying an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $11,561,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

