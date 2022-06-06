Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,121 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Kodiak Sciences worth $50,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 638.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.