Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 180,352 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of F.N.B. worth $48,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

FNB stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.