Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,903 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Medifast worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $21,040,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Medifast by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,710,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 531.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 158.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $184.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.37. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $321.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

