Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,094 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Allegiant Travel worth $49,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,788,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.20.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $536,410. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $146.31 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $221.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

