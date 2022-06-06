Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 99,647 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of eXp World worth $50,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,820,220.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,981 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

