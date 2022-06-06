Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,756 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,283,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,756 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $50,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 739,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 646.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,826,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,825 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,237,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 603,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,398,000.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

