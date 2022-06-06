Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,535 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of CVB Financial worth $48,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,678,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,562,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

