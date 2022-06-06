Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of PROG worth $50,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROG by 11.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 480,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PROG by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 356,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 323,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

