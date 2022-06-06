GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.34.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.
GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
