Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

