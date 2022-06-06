Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

