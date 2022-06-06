Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $48,000.

BHG opened at $1.68 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

