Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

