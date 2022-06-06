Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

