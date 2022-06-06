Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,972 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerus by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $831,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,012 shares of company stock worth $1,785,820. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

