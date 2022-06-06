Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,658 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 3,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,000,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 674,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $948.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.