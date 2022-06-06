Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,570 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

QRTEA stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

