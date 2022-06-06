Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $161,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,012 shares of company stock worth $1,785,820. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

