Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.60 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

