Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,049.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

MCRB opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.46. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

