Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,618 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.