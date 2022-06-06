Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 987,748 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MannKind by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

MNKD stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.93.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

