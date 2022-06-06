Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

