Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

