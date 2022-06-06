Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

WISH stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $221,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,193,693 shares of company stock worth $5,257,635. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

