Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,301 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

