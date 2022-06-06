Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,852 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
