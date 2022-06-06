Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,852 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.38.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.