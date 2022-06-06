Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 29,290 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.94. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.