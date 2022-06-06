Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

