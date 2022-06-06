GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of GrafTech International worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GrafTech International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in GrafTech International by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GrafTech International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 767,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

