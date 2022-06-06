Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77.

GHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

