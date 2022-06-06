Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE GHM opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77.
GHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.
Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
