Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Gritstone bio worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS opened at $2.13 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $155.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 712.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

