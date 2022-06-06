GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

In other news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 186.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

