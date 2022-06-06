Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $301.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 297.82 ($3.77), with a volume of 618556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.48. The stock has a market cap of £640.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

